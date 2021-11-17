The Prime Minister rounded off a wretched day with a grilling by the Commons Liaison committee in which he admitted a strategic error in trying to defend one of his colleagues from punishment for abusing rules on lobbying.Full Article
Boris Johnson admits making mistake trying to defend Owen Paterson from sleaze charges
