Irish PM urges UK and EU to resolve dispute over Northern Ireland Protocol
Published
Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the UK and EU need to “knuckle down” and resolve the dispute over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements.Full Article
Published
Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the UK and EU need to “knuckle down” and resolve the dispute over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements.Full Article
Taoiseach cautions UK against triggering Article 16 of Northern Ireland Protocol, put in place to avoid a hard border with Ireland