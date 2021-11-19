Racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq admits his shame over anti-Semitic messages
Published
Apologetic racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq admits he is ashamed of anti-Semitic messages he sent to a former player more than a decade ago.Full Article
Published
Apologetic racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq admits he is ashamed of anti-Semitic messages he sent to a former player more than a decade ago.Full Article
A passage of Facebook messages sent by Azeem Rafiq in 2011 show the former Yorkshire spin-bowler using anti-Semitic language during..