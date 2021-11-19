Two women and two children die in Bexleyheath house fire
A “distraught” man was seen collapsed against a wall as fire engulfed a house where two women and two children died, a neighbour has said.Full Article
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters raced to the fire on Thursday evening
The four victims were rescued from the property by fire crews but they all died at the scene.