Children in Need in Herefordshire

Today we will see events and fundraising taking place for BBC Children in Need 2021. Tonight the BBC will host their annual TV appeal with a range of celebrities doing different things to raise money as much money as possible for the charity. This years theme is 'Together, We Can,' aiming to show disadvantaged children that they are not alone. People across Herefordshire will be raising money throughout the day. If you taking part today please send in your photos here: https://bit.ly/3qSDlK0