Patel seeks to make Hamas an illegal terrorist organisation
Published
The Home Secretary has announced she is seeking to proscribe Hamas as a terrorist organisation in a move to crack down on hatred against Jewish people.Full Article
Published
The Home Secretary has announced she is seeking to proscribe Hamas as a terrorist organisation in a move to crack down on hatred against Jewish people.Full Article
The UK government plans to declare the entirety of Hamas as a terrorist organisation, in a move led by Home Secretary Priti Patel.