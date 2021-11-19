Man pleads guilty to murdering vulnerable lone woman after following her off bus
A violent predator is facing life behind bars for murdering a vulnerable lone woman after following her off a bus in London.Full Article
A 21-year-old man has admitted killing a vulnerable lone woman whose body was discovered in undergrowth in Romford, London in May.