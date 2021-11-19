Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour 2021 - all we know so far
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Coca-Cola confirms first stop on Christmas truck tour 2021
North Devon Journal
The company will announce dates and locations of the tour in a much different way this year
Coca Cola hints Christmas truck tour 2021 is coming - here's what we know
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
Coca Cola forced to change Christmas truck tour this year
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Coca-Cola announces return of iconic Christmas Truck Tour
Canterbury Times
The truck's tour was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions
Coca Cola issues statement on its Christmas truck tour 2021
Derby Telegraph