Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice has said.Full Article
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork recalled to prison two months after release
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Midlands double child killer Colin Pitchfork called back to prison after release two months ago
Tamworth Herald
Colin Pitchfork was returned to custody on Friday over a breach of his licence conditions
Advertisement
More coverage
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork arrested and recalled to prison
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice has said.
Sky News