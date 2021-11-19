Chelsea not contemplating letting Hakim Ziyech go in January – Thomas Tuchel
Published
Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea have “no thoughts” of letting Hakim Ziyech leave Stamford Bridge in January.Full Article
Published
Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea have “no thoughts” of letting Hakim Ziyech leave Stamford Bridge in January.Full Article
Chelsea have been linked with some big names in the January transfer window as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his hand with the..
Chelsea have been linked with some big names ahead of the January transfer window as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his hand..