Gogglebox favourite Jenny Newby was in floods of tears as Rose's tribute to the deaf community was featured on the Channel 4 show.Full Article
Gogglebox fans have Strictly Come Dancing theory after Rose Ayling-Ellis appears on show
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Strictly Come Dancing fans have same theory as Gordon Ramsay appears in audience
Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin were first up on the BBC show with Gordon watching the action closely from the audience
Tamworth Herald