Queen’s first wedding anniversary without lifelong companion Philip
Published
The Queen has poignantly reached her first wedding anniversary without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh.Full Article
Sovereign married dashing Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947
The Queen has sent a moving message in a speech delivered for her by Prince Edward. The address was to the Church of England's..