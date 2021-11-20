Robbie Henshaw wants Ireland to replicate New Zealand win against Argentina
Published
Robbie Henshaw says Ireland’s players are being driven by intense competition and demands to replicate the stunning display against New Zealand.Full Article
Published
Robbie Henshaw says Ireland’s players are being driven by intense competition and demands to replicate the stunning display against New Zealand.Full Article
Robbie Henshaw returns to Ireland's starting XV to face Argentina in one of four changes from the side that beat New Zealand last..