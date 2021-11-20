Call to boycott Winter Olympics over disappearance of Peng Shuai
Published
Ministers and officials should boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics over the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, a senior Conservative has said.Full Article
Published
Ministers and officials should boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics over the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, a senior Conservative has said.Full Article
Canada will continue to discuss with its partners a potential diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, a..