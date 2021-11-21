‘It’s a miracle I’m alive’, says taxi driver who survived Liverpool terror attack
The taxi driver who survived the Liverpool terror attack has said it is a “miracle that I’m alive”.Full Article
David Perry and his wife Rachel has issued a statement one week on from the Remembrance Sunday incident that killed passenger Emad..
The car is seen pulling up before it blows up
A suspected terrorist blew himself up with a homemade bomb in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday while the..