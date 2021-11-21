Chelsea 5-0 Birmingham City: Sam Kerr bags hat-trick in Birmingham thrashing
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Sam Kerr scores a hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Birmingham City, who sacked their manager earlier this week.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Sam Kerr scores a hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Birmingham City, who sacked their manager earlier this week.Full Article
A first half hat-trick from Sam Kerr combined with a Fran Kirby brace consigned Birmingham to a fourth consecutive WSL defeat