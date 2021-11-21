El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fuelled Bitcoin City
Published
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele has announced that his government will build an oceanside Bitcoin City at the base of a volcano.Full Article
Published
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele has announced that his government will build an oceanside Bitcoin City at the base of a volcano.Full Article
Funded by the cryptocurrency, it will use the volcano's energy to power mining, the president says.
#elsalvador..
Crypto exchange Bitfinex will support El Salvador’s Bitcoin City initiative by launching a securities platform to hold the $1..