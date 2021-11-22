The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take a cornerFull Article
Lyon president says sorry after bottle from crowd hits former West Ham star Dimitri Payet
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lyon president apologises after bottle thrown from crowd hits former West Ham star Dimitri Payet
Hull Daily Mail
The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take..