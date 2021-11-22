More than 20 people injured after car hits crowd at Wisconsin Christmas parade
Five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured after an SUV rammed through a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb..
The police in the US said that a vehicle rammed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday evening causing some..