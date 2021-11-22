Sir David Amess death: 'Several cabinet colleagues broke down'
Published
Boris Johnson reveals several ministers wept as news broke of the Southend West MP's fatal stabbing.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson reveals several ministers wept as news broke of the Southend West MP's fatal stabbing.Full Article
The prime minister says he and colleagues were "very shaken by the implications" of Sir David Amess' death.
BBC Local News: Essex -- The prime minister says he and colleagues were "very shaken by the implications" of Sir David Amess'..