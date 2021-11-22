New homes in England will have electric car charging points by law
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New buildings in England must have EV chargers from 2022
Autocar
Government mandates electric car charger provision at homes and workplaces as 2030 combustion ban looms
Electric vehicle..
Advertisement
More coverage
Law to force developers to install electric car-charging points in new homes
Hull Daily Mail
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new legislation on Monday in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)..