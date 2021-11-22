Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care reform plan
Published
Boris Johnson insisted his plans for reform of social care funding are “incredibly generous” as he sought to head off a looming backbench revolt.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson insisted his plans for reform of social care funding are “incredibly generous” as he sought to head off a looming backbench revolt.Full Article
Social care plan is less generous than it seemed for some households, but it still means lower bills than the current system