Ever increasing Covid cases mean that countries with high rates could be added to the UK's currently empty red list.Full Article
12 countries 'could be added to UK red list' after wave of Covid cases in Europe
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Jet2, TUI, easyJet, Ryanair travel: 12 countries that could move back to the red list as COVID cases surge
Canterbury Times
Grant Shapps issued a stark warning that the government is "prepared to add countries and territories back if needed"
Advertisement
More coverage
Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new restrictions
SeattlePI.com
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — a number that has roughly..