Mauricio Pochettino thought to be interested in Manchester United job
Published
Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the Manchester United job and could even leave Paris St Germain in mid-season, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
Published
Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the Manchester United job and could even leave Paris St Germain in mid-season, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
Mauricio Pochettino is keen on becoming Manchester United's new manager
Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to come back to the Premier League, and with the Tottenham job now taken for the foreseeable,..
Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino are the leading contenders to become the next Manchester United boss...