Dame Arlene Phillips and Richard Madeley from The Clink faced Louise Minchin and Matty Lee from the main castle in the Don't Blow It challenge.Full Article
ITV I'm A Celebrity's Richard Madeley under fire after remark to campmates
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
ITV Good Morning Britain under fire over treatment of I'm A Celebrity's Richard Madeley on Monday
Richard is one of ten faces in ITV I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here this year, which Susanna Reid addressed on Monday.
Tamworth Herald