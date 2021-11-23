Child murderer Colin Pitchfork has been recalled to prison, following a display of worrying behaviour aimed towards young women.Full Article
Who is Colin Pitchfork and why is he back in prison?
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Child killer Colin Pitchfork back in prison after breaching licence conditions
Nottingham Post
The decision to release Pitchfork prompted a public outcry amid attempts to keep him behind bars
Advertisement
More coverage
Colin Pitchfork victims families say 'We were right' feel vindicated as he is taken back to prison
Leicester Mercury
Lynda Mann's sister said they've been told the recall is due 'to his behaviour'
Double killer Colin Pitchfork arrested and returned to prison
Leicester Mercury
-
What the papers say – November 20
Belfast Telegraph
-
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison
BBC News