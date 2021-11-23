Councils told by Home Office to find accommodation for migrant children
Published
The Government has told councils they must take migrant children who have arrived in the UK without any parents or guardians into their care.Full Article
Published
The Government has told councils they must take migrant children who have arrived in the UK without any parents or guardians into their care.Full Article
The Home Office is to write to councils urging them to take migrant children who have arrived in the UK without any parents or..