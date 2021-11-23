Boris Johnson stumbled through a major speech in which he lost his place in his notes, talked about a day trip to a Peppa Pig theme park and imitated a car, before insisting: “I thought it went over well.”Full Article
No10 says Boris 'not ill' after he makes car noises and talks about Peppa Pig
