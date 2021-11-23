No10 says Boris 'not ill' after he makes car noises and talks about Peppa Pig

No10 says Boris 'not ill' after he makes car noises and talks about Peppa Pig

Wales Online

Boris Johnson stumbled through a major speech in which he lost his place in his notes, talked about a day trip to a Peppa Pig theme park and imitated a car, before insisting: “I thought it went over well.”

