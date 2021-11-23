What are the Covid rules this winter?
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- As soaring cases lead European countries to reintroduce Covid restrictions, what does it mean for the UK?Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- As soaring cases lead European countries to reintroduce Covid restrictions, what does it mean for the UK?Full Article
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ruled out putting the UK under another coronavirus lockdown, despite daily cases reaching the..