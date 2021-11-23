Police launch murder investigation after body found in search for missing 18-year-old
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Investigation into teenager’s murder continues at pace, police say
Belfast Telegraph
Police are continuing to search a number of locations in Plymouth as the investigation into the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod..
-
Man in court accused of murder as search for missing woman's body continues
Boston Target
-
Body found and two men arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing teen
Sky News
-
Body found and two men arrested on suspicion of murder as police search for missing teen
Sky News
-
Police search woodland behind house where woman’s body found
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Search continues for body of Lakewood man, 2 arrested in relation to his death
7News - The Denver Channel
Police have arrested two people for the murder of an elderly Lakewood man, and the search for his remains continues.