Boy, 8, named as latest victim of deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade crash
Published
An eight-year-old boy has become the sixth person to die as a result of a man driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.Full Article
Five people ranging in age from 52 to 81 were pronounced dead within hours, and Jackson Sparks was named as the sixth victim