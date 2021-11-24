MPs critical after Stella Creasy told to stop bringing baby into chamber
Published
MPs have reacted with dismay after Labour’s Stella Creasy was told she can no longer bring her three-month-old son into the Commons chamber.Full Article
Published
MPs have reacted with dismay after Labour’s Stella Creasy was told she can no longer bring her three-month-old son into the Commons chamber.Full Article
MPs reacted with dismay after mother was rebuked
The Commons Speaker has requested a review into whether MPs can take babies into the chamber amid an outcry over Labour’s Stella..