Derbyshire project manager Mandy Chambers, 57, organised batch cooking on a grand scale to provide free meals to vulnerable peopleFull Article
Community hero helps feed more than 160,000 people during the pandemic
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Petition seeks to return St. Junipero Serra statue to ‘place of honor’ at Catholic university
CNA
An illustration of Saint Junipero Serra. / Public domain.
Los Angeles, Calif., Nov 24, 2021 / 18:04 pm..
-
UAE - MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winners of eleventh edition
MENAFN.com
-
Americans’ trust in charity steady amid pandemic, poll finds
SeattlePI.com
-
Covid-19 in UAE: Over 23,000 high-risk patients treated with Sotrovimab
MENAFN.com
-
It was tough, but we found the 20 best movies on HBO Max
Mashable
Advertisement
More coverage
DoorDash's technological know-how offers help to food banks
SeattlePI.com
Susan Goodell needed help.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodell, CEO of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger..