Man jailed for Wrexham Covid vaccine plant bomb scare
Published
Anthony Collins, 54, from Chatham, Kent, will serve two years and three months in prison.Full Article
Published
Anthony Collins, 54, from Chatham, Kent, will serve two years and three months in prison.Full Article
Similar packages sent by Anthony Collins to 10 Downing Street, AstraZeneca, a US Air Force base, a laboratory in Wuhan and what..
A man with an "obsessive" COVID-19 interest has been jailed after sparking a bomb scare at a vaccine factory.