Netflix The Power of the Dog: Why Kirsten Dunst refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set
Published
Published
Kirsten Dunst told our reporter Jodie McCallum all about her role as Rose in The Power of the Dog. She stars alongside her real..
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch,..
Kirsten Dunst plays Rose Gordon in Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog and says the role was "painful to play" and she didn't talk..