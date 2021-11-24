Boris Johnson claims France must do more to stop migrants crossing the Channel as 31 people tragically die
Published
The Prime Minister called on France to do more however the mayor of Calais has blamed Boris Johnson for the deaths.Full Article
Published
The Prime Minister called on France to do more however the mayor of Calais has blamed Boris Johnson for the deaths.Full Article
Boris Johnson has urged France to step up efforts to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel after a boat capsized off the..