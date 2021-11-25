Three children, seven women and 17 men died in Wednesday's Channel tragedy, officials in France have confirmed.Full Article
Channel deaths: More people cross after deadliest day of migrant crisis with 27 dead
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Migrant Boat Capsizes In English Channel; At Least 31 Dead
Newsy
Watch VideoAt least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s..
-
More people cross Channel after deadliest day of migrant crisis
Belfast Telegraph
-
Qatar - 27 migrants die trying to cross Channel to UK
MENAFN.com