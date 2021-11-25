Migrant boats continue to arrive despite Channel deaths
Published
People arrive on English beaches just one day after the deaths of 27 who tried to cross the English Channel.Full Article
Published
People arrive on English beaches just one day after the deaths of 27 who tried to cross the English Channel.Full Article
Critics have said it is “disgraceful” that ministers have refused to rule out using the so-called “pushback” tactic after..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) At least 27 people died after their dinghy capsized yesterday while trying to cross the Channel between..