Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Mother calls for Cressida Dick to resign
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Mina Smallman says she does not think Dame Cressida Dick is the right person to lead the Met Police.Full Article
Published
A mother has called on Dame Cressida Dick to "get the rot out once and for all" after two Metropolitan Police officers admitted..
Mina Smallman, the mother of two murdered sisters, dismisses the offer of an apology from the Metropolitan Police. Bibaa Henry and..