The Met Office named the first storm of the winter season as it issued an amber warning for wind across the the country.Full Article
Storm Arwen set to batter country as MET Office issues yellow wind warning
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Red alert for Storm Arwen in Scotland as Met Office issues FIVE extreme weather warnings
Daily Record
Scotland has been placed under red alert for wind - the highest warning possible meaning there is a danger to life and a serious..
-
Storm Arwen: Met Office issues red wind warning for first time in five years
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Kent weather: Met Office issues 10 hour yellow weather warning for snow
Canterbury Times
-
Storm Arwen sees Met Office issues rare red warning as well as amber and yellow
Hull Daily Mail
-
Storm Arwen: High winds risk to life in Wales - Met Office
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Northern Ireland weather alert as Storm Arwen sweeps in
Belfast Telegraph
High winds and gusts of up to 65mph are expected over the weekend as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for Northern..
Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for wind in Northern Ireland
Belfast Telegraph
Storm Arwen named as Met Office extends yellow warning for wind for Devon and Cornwall
Torquay Herald Express