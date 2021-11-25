There are concerns that a new variant of Covid, first detected in South Africa and Botswana, may evade some protection from vaccines.Full Article
Six countries to move onto Scotland's red list amid fears over new Covid variant
Scientists ‘deeply concerned’ over new Covid variant
Several African countries have been put onto the UK's Covid red travel list after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South..
Israel bars travel to and from South Africa over new COVID strain
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced South Africa and some neighboring countries were added to the list of 'red' countries..
