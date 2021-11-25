A number of countries on the African continent are to be added to Northern Ireland’s red travel list in response to reports of a new Covid-19 variant.Full Article
Six countries added to NI travel red list in response to Covid-19 variant concerns
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New Covid variant is ‘worst one we’ve seen so far’
ODN
Six African nations have been added to the travel red list due to the new B.1.1.529 variant, which has quickly become the dominant..
Everything you need to know about the 'worst ever' coronavirus variant
Leek Post and Times
Advertisement
More coverage
New Covid variant B.1.1.529 described as 'most worrying ever' by health chief
Derby Telegraph
Six countries have been added to the travel "red list" in a bid to control the variant