Llantwit Fardre: Man charged with murder of June Fox-Roberts
A 25-year-old man will appear in court on Friday, charged with the murder of June Fox-Roberts.
Luke Deely, 25, will appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 26)
June Fox-Roberts' family say they are heartbroken and her death will never make sense