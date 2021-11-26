The UK announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries from noon on FridayFull Article
EU to ban flights from southern Africa after rise of Covid super variant
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
COVID: Countries suspend travel from southern Africa over new variant
Deutsche Welle
The European Union wants member states to halt air travel with South Africa and several surrounding countries over a new..
-
COVID: Countries suspend travel from southern African region over new variant
Deutsche Welle
-
COVID: Countries move to suspend travel from southern African region over new variant
Deutsche Welle
-
News24.com | EU move to halt travel from South Africa over variant
News24
-
EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over variant
Newsday
Advertisement
More coverage
EU set to ban flights from southern Africa due to Covid variant
Belfast Telegraph
The European Union’s executive has said it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new Covid-19..
-
Scramble for last flights out as hyper-aggressive Covid mutation spreads like wildfire in Southern Africa: ‘By far worst Coronavirus variant so far’
City A.M.
-
COVID: UK and Israel suspend travel from southern African countries
Deutsche Welle
-
South Africa Finds New Variant Of COVID-19 With 'Constellation Of Mutations'
Huffington Post
-
India - Why surge in COVID-19 infections in Europe is a concern?
MENAFN.com