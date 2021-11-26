New Covid-19 variant could be "very serious" say scientists: What we know
Published
A new Covid-19 variant has been found in South Africa and there are growing concerns it could quickly spread to the UK. Here's what we know so far.Full Article
Published
A new Covid-19 variant has been found in South Africa and there are growing concerns it could quickly spread to the UK. Here's what we know so far.Full Article
Watch VideoSouth African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in..
Watch VideoThe discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air..