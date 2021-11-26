Survivor found after fatal explosion and fire in Siberian coal mine
Published
Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of workers are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion.Full Article
Published
Rescuers have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of workers are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion.Full Article
A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine on Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250m underground, Russian..
One of the rescuers, who was presumed dead after the fire and explosion in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia,..