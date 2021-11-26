Arsenal v Newcastle United
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Newcastle United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Newcastle United.Full Article
It's Arsenal vs Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League and boss Mikel..
OPINION: Arsenal are set to face sides with new managers in the dugout, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be key to ensuring the..