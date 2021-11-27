Gusts of almost 100mph as UK is battered by Storm Arwen
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Storm Arwen: Drivers urged to take 'extra care' on roads as 70mph gusts set to hit Devon and Cornwall
Torquay Herald Express
Drivers are being asked to consider whether their journey is 'necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve'
Man dies as 80mph gusts batter the UK
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Updates as Storm Arwen sweeps into NI: Travel chaos expected as 75mph winds and snow to hit
High winds and gusts of up to 65mph are expected to hit Northern Ireland as Storm Arwen sweeps in.
Belfast Telegraph
Northern Ireland weather alert as Storm Arwen sweeps in
High winds and gusts of up to 65mph are expected over the weekend as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for Northern..
Belfast Telegraph