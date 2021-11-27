Storm Arwen: Roads closed due to fallen trees
Published
ROADS across Herefordshire have been closed this morning due to the high winds caused by Storm Arwen. We will have the latest updates throughout the morning.Full Article
Published
ROADS across Herefordshire have been closed this morning due to the high winds caused by Storm Arwen. We will have the latest updates throughout the morning.Full Article
Some of the Dark Hedges, made famous by the TV programme Game of Thrones, have fallen due to gale-force winds brought by Storm..
Fallen trees are also causing problems