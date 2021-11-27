Hull City v Millwall
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Hull City and Millwall.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Hull City and Millwall.Full Article
George Honeyman and Ryan Longman ensured the Tigers' recent upturn in fortunes continued with a fourth straight victory
Welcome to live coverage of City's home clash with the mid-table Lions on a freezing East Yorkshire afternoon